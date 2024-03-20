Poste Italiane SpA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Giuseppe Esposito - Poste Italiane S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Poste Italiane Capital Markets Day. I'm Giuseppe Esposito, Head of Investor Relations. And on behalf of the entire management team, thank you for joining us.



Today, we'll present our 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, The Connecting Platform. On the screen, you can see the agenda for the day.



In a few moments, our CEO, Matteo Del Fante will provide an overview of the group strategy for the next 5 years. Afterwards, we will have a presentation by each of our 4 business units, starting with Massimo Rosini for Mail, Parcel & Distribution; then Guido Nola for Financial Services; Andrea Novelli for Insurance Services; and Laura Furlan for Payments and Mobile, which starting from today and in light of business evolution, we will name Postepay Services. Finally, our CFO, Camillo Greco, will deep dive into the financials. After the closing remarks from our CEO, we will start the Q&A session. And for any topic, we won't be able to cover today, please do reach out to me and my team and will provide any