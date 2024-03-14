Mar 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Hello. Hi. Good morning all, and thank you all for joining us for the session. My name is Vishal and I'm part of the Morgan Stanley Bank's research team. Today, it is my pleasure to welcome the CFO of Commerzbank Dr. Bettina Orlopp, a role she has been in since the March of 2020. Bettina, welcome, and thank you so much for being here.



Look, I have a long list of questions for you. But before we head there, I have a polling question for the audience, and we'll get about 10 seconds to answer the question using the handsets at your table. Can we have the polling question, please? What do you think will drive Commerzbank's share price the most over the next 12 months? First, better NII delivery versus management guidance; two, capital returns, and faster time line and buyback application; three resolution of Swiss franc mortgage provisioning issue; four, resilient asset quality at Commerzbank and in Germany; fifth, continent cost control.



