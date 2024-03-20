Mar 20, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Heather Jerrehian -



Thank you for joining us today for our webinar, where we are focused on boosting employee growth through unified talent development experiences. I'm Heather Jerrehian, the VP of Product Management for employee workflows. I'm thrilled to be joined by 2 colleagues with HR technology Strategy and Implementation Experience. So I have Melanie Lougee who is the Head of Future HR products; and Anne Graham, who is a Senior Advisory Solution Consultant.



Our session is intended to be very conversational about ServiceNow's deepening investment and approach to talent development solutions. And I'm excited for you to learn more about us and our product over the next 45 minutes.



For the safe harbor slide here since this conversation is related to product capabilities, please note that there may be some forward-looking statements. For our agenda, Melanie and I will kick off the session with an origin story on how ServiceNow entered the talent development space and the issues that our solution solves for. The conversation will continue with Anne walking us through a live demo. And then we