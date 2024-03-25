Mar 25, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 25, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Sarah Page

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - Head of IR

* Peter McKellar

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - Chairman

* Cyrill Wipfli

Partners Group AG - Advisory Partner



=====================

Sarah Page - Princess Private Equity Holding Limited - Head of IR



Thank you that. Good morning and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining Princess is 2023 annual results call. We have a lot to cover today, and I'm joined by the recently appointed Princess chair, Peter McKellar, and Dr. Cyrill Wipfli, Advisory Partner at Partners Group. You may have noticed the new look of the presentation, which is due to Princess's investment manager Partners Group going through a rebrand recently.



Before we start, if you would like to ask any questions during the webcast, please use the Q&A tool, which you can find on your screen. We will make sure to answer you at the end of the presentation in the interest