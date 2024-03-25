Mar 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Sabrina, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Hepsiburada conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. All participants will be in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Nilhan Onal, CEO; Mr. Seckin, CFO; Ms. Helin Celikbilek, Investor Relations Director. Ms. Celikbilek, you may now proceed.



Helin Sinem Celikbilek - D Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret AS - IR Director



Thanks, operator. Thank you for joining us today for Hepsiburada's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by our CEO, Nilhan Onal Gokcetekin; and our CFO, Seckin Koseoglu. The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today's date only. We undertake no obligation to update or revise this information except as required by law.

