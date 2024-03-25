Mar 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Bakkt quarter four and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations at Bakkt. Please go ahead.
Ann DeVries - Bakkt Holdings Inc - Head of Investor Relations
Good evening, and thank you for joining us for Bakkt's fourth-quarter earnings call. Today's presentation, including separate earnings call presentation that can be found on our Investor Relations website at www.investors.bakkt.com, will contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
For a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties related to Bakkt's business, please refer to its
Q4 2023 Bakkt Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...