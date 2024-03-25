Q4 2023 Bakkt Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Bakkt quarter four and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations at Bakkt. Please go ahead.



Ann DeVries - Bakkt Holdings Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Good evening, and thank you for joining us for Bakkt's fourth-quarter earnings call. Today's presentation, including separate earnings call presentation that can be found on our Investor Relations website at www.investors.bakkt.com, will contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.



For a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties related to Bakkt's business, please refer to its