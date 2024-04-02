Mark Meller, CEO and 10% Owner of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial), has sold 14,584 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $190,858.72.

SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial) is a business application, technology, and consulting company focused on providing strategies and solutions to meet the information, technology, and business management needs of its customers. SilverSun's services include application and network consulting, as well as software and hardware configuration and deployment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 111,382 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Mark Meller is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 14 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT, Financial) shares were trading at $13.08 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $69.262 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.07, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $4.26.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Mark Meller may provide investors with an indication of his perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions and the company's fundamentals before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.