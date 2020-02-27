Q3 2020 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Nayan Vithaldas Kisnadwala - Amigo Holdings PLC - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings' financial results for the 9 months to the end of December 2019. I'm Nayan Kisnadwala, CFO; and with me is Nick Beal, Chief Regulatory and Public Affairs Officer.



As you are aware, Amigo remains under strategic review, and the formal sales process announced at the end of January is ongoing. As such, we are limited in what we can discuss on this call regarding future performance, governed as we are by the takeover code whilst we remain in the offer period. I also have with me representatives from our adviser, RBC, who will be able to advise us on what we can say when we come to questions.



In a moment, I will take you through the numbers. Nick will give us a brief update on the regulatory environment. And we will then, at the end of the call, take questions. Owing to the restrictions placed on us under the takeover code, we are asking that you limit your questions to reported trading only. Thank you for your understanding.



Moving to the next