Full Year 2020 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Roger Vincent Lovering - Amigo Holdings PLC - Acting Chairman & Senior Independent Non-Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings financial results for the year to March 2020. I'm Roger Lovering, Acting Chair of Amigo; and on the line also is our Chief Financial Officer, Nayan Kisnadwala; and Chief Regulatory and Public Affairs Officer, Nick Beal.



In a moment, Nayan will take you through the numbers, and Nick will then give a brief update on the regulatory environment before I close the presentation, and we open the floor to questions.



The financial year 2020 and the period since the year-end has been challenging, and that is reflected in today's results. During the year, we faced 3 main challenges: a