Q1 2021 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Nayan Vithaldas Kisnadwala - Amigo Holdings PLC - CFO & Executive Director



Thanks, Jordan. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings' financial results for the first 3 months to June 30, 2020. I am Nayan Kisnadwala, Amigo's Chief Financial Officer, and with me here is our Chief Regulatory and Public Affairs Officer, Nick Beal.



Before we move on to the results, I would like to make a few opening comments.



As announced previously, we have made a number of key appointments post the period end, signaling our intent to build a sustainable business for the long term. Jonathan Roe and Gary Jennison have both joined the Board as non-executive directors. Jonathan will take up his role of Chair of the Board on receipt of the FCA authorization. We are not expecting