Aug 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's Q1 2021 financial results presentation for Amigo Holdings PLC. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand over to Nayan Kisnadwala to begin. Nayan, please go ahead.
Nayan Vithaldas Kisnadwala - Amigo Holdings PLC - CFO & Executive Director
Thanks, Jordan. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings' financial results for the first 3 months to June 30, 2020. I am Nayan Kisnadwala, Amigo's Chief Financial Officer, and with me here is our Chief Regulatory and Public Affairs Officer, Nick Beal.
Before we move on to the results, I would like to make a few opening comments.
As announced previously, we have made a number of key appointments post the period end, signaling our intent to build a sustainable business for the long term. Jonathan Roe and Gary Jennison have both joined the Board as non-executive directors. Jonathan will take up his role of Chair of the Board on receipt of the FCA authorization. We are not expecting
Q1 2021 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...