Nine Months 2021 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Thank you very much, Maxine, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us for the Amigo Holdings results for the first 9 months of the financial year to December 2020. I'm Gary Jennison, Amigo's CEO; and with me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Corcoran. In a moment, I'll give you a brief overview of the progress we've made, particularly over the last 3 months and of the financial year-to-date headlines, before Mike will take you through the numbers in more detail. I will then come back on and discuss the Scheme of Arrangement process we've recently initiated and our planned return to providing much needed financial inclusion. We will then open the call for questions.



So