Full Year 2021 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, hello. Welcome to the full year 2021 financial results presentation for Amigo Holdings plc. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Gary Jennison, Chief Executive Officer, to begin. Gary, please go ahead when you're ready.



Gary Antony Jennison - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you, Maxine, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings full year results for the financial year to March 31, 2021. I'm Gary Jennison, Amigo's CEO, and presenting with me today is our CFO, Chief Financial Officer, Mike Corcoran. The delay to issuing these full year results has been frustrating and constituted a covenant breach in respect of our senior secured notes. With the issuance of these results within the required 30-day period following written notice from our bondholders, I'm pleased to confirm that the breach has now been rectified. So in a moment, I will give a brief overview of events during the year and a summary of our business and