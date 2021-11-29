Nov 29, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 29, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gary Antony Jennison

Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director

* Kate Patrick

Amigo Holdings PLC - Head of External Affairs & IR

* Michael Corcoran

Amigo Holdings PLC - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mandeep Singh Jagpal

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP

* Peter Cuckovic

* Tomas Mannion



=====================

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Amigo Holdings PLC Financial Year 2022 Interim Results Presentation. My name is Nadia, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Gary Jennison, CEO of Amigo Holdings, to begin. Gary, please go ahead.



Gary Antony Jennison - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you, Nadia. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for