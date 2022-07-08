Full Year 2022 Amigo Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Gary Antony Jennison - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Adam. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for Amigo Holdings full year results for the financial year to the 31st of March 2022. So we're going to start on Page 4, which highlights the agenda. I'm Gary Jennison, the Amigo's Chief Executive Officer. And presenting with me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Danny Malone, who, I am very pleased to say, has now joined us on a permanent basis as of last month.



As you know, we are an entirely new management team formed from late 2020 onwards to transform this business, and Danny is an excellent addition to our team. In a moment, I'll give a summary of our business and financial headlines for the year before Danny takes you through the numbers