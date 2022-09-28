Amigo Holdings PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonathan Caldwell Roe - Amigo Holdings PLC - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



I have with me -- here with me this morning on my left, Danny Malone, our new Chief Executive; Kerry Penfold, our new Chief Financial Officer. And on my right, Maria Darby-Walker, who is Chair of the Remuneration Committee; and on her right, we have Michael Bartholomeusz, who's Chair of the Risk Committee and Interim Chair of the Audit Committee. And at the far end, we have Roger Bennett who is our Company Secretary.



A few quick housekeeping points. May I remind you to switch off your mobile phones, please.



So I now declare the meeting open. Whatever start to today's proceedings, I will first say a few words and provide brief highlights from the update that we issued to the market this morning. I will then hand over to Danny to give a review of the