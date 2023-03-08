Amigo Holdings PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Jonathan Caldwell Roe - Amigo Holdings PLC - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to Amigo's General Meeting to everyone here in Bournemouth and to those on Zoom joining us remotely. I'm Jonathan Roe, Chair of the Amigo Board. With me here today is the Board of Directors. That is, to my left, our Chief Executive, Danny Malone; and to his left, our Chief Financial Officer, Kerry Penfold. We have our company Secretary, Roger Bennett, at the far end. And to my right, we have Maria Darby Walker, our Senior Independent Director; and Jerry Loy, another Non-Executive Director. Somewhere in the Zoom we have Michael Bartholomeusz who sent his apologies couldn't -- he's unable to make it today.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Jonathan, I'll just -- I think people can't hear, can they? So I suggest people move over to this side so that they can hear.



Jonathan Caldwell Roe - Amigo Holdings PLC - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



No worries. Apologies. I should try and project. Do you want me to start again?