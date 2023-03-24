Amigo Holdings PLC Corporate Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Danny Malone - Amigo Holdings PLC - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Danny Malone, Amigo's Chief Executive. With me today in the room is our Chair, Jonathan Roe; the CFO, Kerry Penfold; our General Counsel and Chief Restructuring Officer, Nick Beal; and our Investor Relations Director, Kate Patrick.



Joining us on the call are nonexecutive Directors, Maria Darby Walker, Michael Bartholomeusz and Jerry Loy. You will have seen that yesterday morning, we announced that the Board has taken a very difficult decision to switch our scheme of arrangement to the Fallback Solution and to wind down the business.



This afternoon, I'd like to explain to you how we got to this position and why we have had to take this action. However, I want to start by saying this is a very sad day for all our shareholders, for our people who have worked extremely hard to serve our customers in rebuilding new Amigo and our wider stakeholders, including creditors who will now receive less redress.



As a Board and senior team, we want to emphasize that we have left