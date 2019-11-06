Q3 2019 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining today's AGA 2019 Third Quarter Results Call. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the Chief Operating Officer of Apax Partners and a member of AGA Investment Committee. I'll take you through the presentation today and also answer any questions at the end of the call.



Now let's start with the financial highlights in the presentation. AGA continued to perform very strongly over the last quarter. The total NAV return achieved by AGA was 4.9% in the quarter or 18.0% on a last 12-month basis.



Now the key points to highlight here are that the Private Equity portfolio continues to do very well. The total return of 28.8% on an LTM basis and the momentum that we've seen for some time now also continued into the third