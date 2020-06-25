Apax Global Alpha Ltd Investor Update Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Timothy James Breedon - Apax Global Alpha Limited - Chairman



Good afternoon and welcome, everyone. My name's Tim Breedon, I'm the Chairman of Apax Global Alpha. It was our intention to hold our Annual Investor Day at the offices of Apax Partners in London in the usual way. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions placed by the government to contain the COVID-19 emergency, that's just not been possible this year. Instead, rather than canceling it, we've just slimmed it down a little bit, and we're doing it by video today. It's a live event with speakers in the U.K., in Germany and the U.S., and Ralf, Ralf Gruss of Apax, will talk you through some of the housekeeping points as well as setting the agenda for the meeting in a couple of minutes.



In the meantime, just a few introductory comments from me. 2019 was a very successful year for the company. We achieved a total NAV return of 22.7%, benefiting from supportive investment markets, as well as extremely strong performance of 33.9% total return from our Private Equity holdings. 2019 also saw a continuation of our strategy to grow the exposure to