Q3 2020 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Apax Global Alpha's Q3 2020 Results Call. My name is Ash, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your Apax Partners host, Ralf Gruss, Chief Operating Officer, to begin. Ralf, please go ahead.



Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Thank you. Hello, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining AGA's third quarter results presentation for 2020. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the Chief Operating Officer of Apax Partners and also a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee. I'm looking forward to taking you through the presentation this morning, and will answer any questions you may have at the end of the call.



But let me start on Page 3 with the key highlights from the quarter. AGA experienced a strong performance in the quarter and achieved a total NAV return of 8.5%. NAV and adjusted NAV increased to EUR 1.12 billion, which is up 6% on the previous quarter. And at the end of September, the NAV and adjusted NAV per