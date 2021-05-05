Q1 2021 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Well, thanks, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining AGA's first quarter results presentation for 2021. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the Chief Operating Officer of Apax Partners and a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee.



I'm looking forward to taking you through the presentation today. And as usual, I will answer any questions you may have at the end of the call.



Let me start with the key highlights from the quarter. The year has started with much of the world still under some form of lockdown, but also with renewed optimism linked to the rollout of vaccination programs. And against this backdrop, AGA has had a very strong start to the year. AGA's