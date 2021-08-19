Aug 19, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Apax Global Alpha 2021 Interim Results Conference Call.
My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to our host, Ralf Gruss, COO, to begin. Ralf, please go ahead, when you're ready.
Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO
Hello, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining AGA's interim results presentation for 2021. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the Chief Operating Officer of Apax Partners and a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee. I'm looking forward to taking you through the presentation this morning, and I will answer any questions you may have at the end of the call.
I'd like to go straight into the highlights. If you turn to the highlights page of the presentation. AGA has had a strong first 6 months into the year, and I'm pleased to report that the strong performance of AGA continued throughout the second quarter. All parts of the portfolio are performing well and the portfolio companies in the 4 sectors, in which AGA invest,
Half Year 2021 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...