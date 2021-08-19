Half Year 2021 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Apax Global Alpha 2021 Interim Results Conference Call.



My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to our host, Ralf Gruss, COO, to begin. Ralf, please go ahead, when you're ready.



Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Hello, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining AGA's interim results presentation for 2021. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the Chief Operating Officer of Apax Partners and a member of Apax Global Alpha's Investment Committee. I'm looking forward to taking you through the presentation this morning, and I will answer any questions you may have at the end of the call.



I'd like to go straight into the highlights. If you turn to the highlights page of the presentation. AGA has had a strong first 6 months into the year, and I'm pleased to report that the strong performance of AGA continued throughout the second quarter. All parts of the portfolio are performing well and the portfolio companies in the 4 sectors, in which AGA invest,