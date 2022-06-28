Apax Global Alpha Ltd Investor Update Transcript

Jun 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Timothy James Breedon - Apax Global Alpha Limited - Chairman



Good afternoon, and welcome to our 2022 Capital Markets Day. My name is Tim Breedon, I'm the Chairman of Apax Global Alpha, I've held this position since the company's IPO in 2015. I'm joined by one of my fellow directors, Mike Bane. And we're also very pleased to have with us Rajeev Suri, CEO of Inmarsat, who will speak to you about his experience of working with Apax.



We hope to get through today's agenda by 5:00 p.m. including time for questions. But before I hand over to Ralf, Salim and Seth for the main part of today's presentation, just a few opening remarks for me.



Apax Global Alpha exists to allow investors of all types to invest in Apax funds. And in doing so to benefit from the scale, the experience, the tried and tested investment process and the excellent long-term track record of value creation of Apax Partners. At Takko, this activity is supervised and overseen by a fully independent Board. Since our IPO, we've been able to increase the range of funds in which we invest, thereby achieving greater diversification