Half Year 2022 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Apax Global Alpha Half Year Results Call. My name is Lauren, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Ralf Gruss, COO, Apax Partners to begin. Ralf, please go ahead.



Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining AGA's interim results presentation. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm the COO of Apax Partners and a member of the Investment Committee for Apax Global Alpha, I look forward to taking you through the presentation, and will answer any questions you may have at the end of the call.



Before we go into the details of this half, I'd like to start though with a quick overview on how AGA delivers value for its shareholders. AGA, as you know, provides investors with a unique way to access the Private Equity activities of Apax Partners with its proven strategy of mining the hidden gems across 4 attractive and dynamic global sectors. At its core, the mining, the hidden gem strategy identifies investment opportunities and