Apax Global Alpha Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Timothy Breedon -



Welcome to our 2023 Capital Markets Day. My name is Tim Breedon, I'm the Chairman of Apax Global Alpha. I've held that position since the IPO in 2015.



I'm joined today with Ralf -- by Ralf Gruss; Salim Nathoo; Roxana Mirica; and Anders Meyerhoff from Apax. They'll give you -- they'll go through the portfolio. They give you some insights into what's happening, the market environment and why we think the company offers good value at the moment.



I'm also pleased that we have Alyn Franklin, CEO of Alcumus, one of Apax's Funds portfolio companies. He's with us to share his behind the team's perspective of their journey with Apax. Format is the same as last year. Presentations scheduled to wrap up about 5 p.m. And I hope you will join us for canapes and drinks on the terrace.



Thank you very much. Over to Ralf.



Ralf Gruss - Apax Partners LLP - Partner & COO



Thanks Tim. And welcome, , everyone. My name is Ralf Gruss. I'm marketing (inaudible) I'm also a member of the Investment Committee for Apax Global Alpha.



Now