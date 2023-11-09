Q3 2023 Apax Global Alpha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Salim Nathoo - Apax Partners LLP - Partner



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining Apax Global Alpha's Q3 results presentation. My name is Salim Nathoo, and I'm a partner at Apax and a member of the Investment Committee for Apax Global Alpha as well as the Global Buyout Funds, the Apax Digital Fund and Apax Global Impact.



I look forward to taking you through the presentation, and I will answer any questions you may have at the end of the call. As a reminder and for those of you who are new to the company, AGA provides access to a global portfolio of mostly private companies owned by the Apax private equity firms, which shareholders can't buy elsewhere. AGA's total NAV return was flat in the quarter with performance from the debt portfolio helping to offset relatively small declines in