abrdn Property Income Trust Ltd May Update Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Blyth - abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Deputy Fund Manager



Hi. My name is Mark Blyth, and I'm the Deputy Fund Manager for abrdn Property Income Trust. The trust structure continues with our significant weighting towards the industrial sector -- just over 53%. During the course of the quarter, we have actually acquired a development site and for us to fund the construction of our industrial unit, which will increase that weighting further, and I'll talk about that in just a second.



In terms of other sectors, we are continuing with a weighting of approximately 20% to the office sector following -- this is a reduction following the sales that we made in Q4 of those two offices in Killington -- one in Killington and one in Epsom. I'm going to imagine that we will be probably looking to make further off sales in that sector.



One change from Q4 is an increase in our retail weighting. We acquired a property, a supermarket in Welwyn Garden City, which has increased our weighting across the quarter. And I'll touch on that investment in due course.



Then we remain heavily