Aptamer Group PLC-Investor Webinar Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Aptamer Group plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll, and if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful.
And I'd now like to hand you over to CEO, Arron Tolley. Good afternoon, sir.
Arron C. Tolley - Aptamer Group plc - CEO, Member of the Scientific Advisory Board & Executive Director
Good afternoon, and welcome to Aptamer Group's investor meeting company presentation. So we'll be introducing our team, giving some background on the technology and our current progress.
I'll kick off with the introduction. So my name is Arron Tolley, I'm the Co-Founder and CEO of Aptamer Group. And I have -- I think it's worth giving a bit of background. I have quite of an unusual background. I started life out as a builder, worked in a factory. I left high school with no GCSEs and then finally got a job essentially. After doing a few different jobs and ending up doing a brief sales
