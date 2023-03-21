Aptamer Group PLC-Investor Webinar Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Arron C. Tolley - Aptamer Group plc - CEO, Member of the Scientific Advisory Board & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to Aptamer Group's investor meeting company presentation. So we'll be introducing our team, giving some background on the technology and our current progress.



I'll kick off with the introduction. So my name is Arron Tolley, I'm the Co-Founder and CEO of Aptamer Group. And I have -- I think it's worth giving a bit of background. I have quite of an unusual background. I started life out as a builder, worked in a factory. I left high school with no GCSEs and then finally got a job essentially. After doing a few different jobs and ending up doing a brief sales