Dirk Machgielis Brouwer - ASA International Group PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. This is Dirk Brouwer, CEO of ASA International. We would like to take you through our first half 2020 results. I will basically move to Slide 2, which summarizes our improving operational performance for the first half of 2021.



Essentially, what we have seen over the last half year is that there's a gradual strengthening of our business, which also is reflected in the improving operational performance of the company. We have been gradually increasing some of our branches as well as our number of clients, which are now at the level of where they were in 2019. A number of branches have further increased, primarily in Pakistan, Tanzania and also some extra branches in Ghana. And you can also see that the OLP per client has increased a bit and getting