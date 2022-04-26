Apr 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Dirk Machgielis Brouwer - ASA International Group PLC - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. My name is Dirk Brouwer, Chief Executive Officer of ASA International. I'm here with my colleague, Karin Kersten, Executive Director of Corporate Development, to announce our fiscal year-end 2021 results.



So I'll go to the next slide. Just to give you a couple of highlights. We've been quite pleased with the recovery of our business in most markets in 2021, a substantially better year than 2020. It's not so much reflected in the number of branches, which has grown up a bit in the OLP. But what you can see is that our pretax profit have been gone up substantially. Our PAR actually has come down also substantially. And what we have seen is despite actually a substantial ECL expenses, which we had to take in some markets, and that's primarily India where we still had to make some substantial provisions.



The cash balance has remained high. We have still about $91 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, which is roughly little less than the year before, but that's just