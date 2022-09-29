Full Year 2022 Avation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Avation PLC 2022 financial year results and investor update conference call. My name is Mark, and I'll be your conference moderator for today. (Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll. And if you give that your kind of attention, I'm sure the company will be most grateful.



I'd now like to hand over to Duncan Scott, Group General Counsel. Good afternoon.



Duncan Gerard Stephen Scott - Avation PLC - Group General Counsel & Company Secretary



Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone. Today, on 29th of September, Avation published its unaudited financial results for the financial year ended 30th June 2022. A copy of our earnings release is available on our website at