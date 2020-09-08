Half Year 2020 Bakkavor Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Bakkavor Half Year Results of 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Speakers, please go ahead with your meeting.



Simon Paul Burke - Bakkavor Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'm Simon Burke, I'm the Chairman of Bakkavor, and it's my pleasure to welcome you this morning to the somewhat unusual format of our half yearly results presentation.



With me on this recording are Agust Gudmundsson, our CEO; and Peter Gates, our CFO. And so without any further ceremony, I will hand you over to Agust, who will begin the presentation.



Agust Gudmundsson - Bakkavor Group plc - Co-Founder, Chairman of Management Board, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Simon, and good morning, everyone. So much happened during the first half of this year that it's tough to know where to start. But I'll begin by reiterating that, clearly, due to COVID-19, this has been by far the most challenging trading period I can remember at Bakkavor. And given this, I'm really encouraged today to