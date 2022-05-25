Bakkavor Group Plc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Simon Paul Burke - Bakkavor Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all very welcome to Bakkavor's Annual General Meeting. It says here on my script, the fifth, but I'm told is actually the 36th AGM of the business but our fifth as a public company.



So you're very welcome here our registered office. And I think we also have some guests joining us on the live webcast. I just need to remember those -- remind those on the webcast that it's a view-only service, so it doesn't allow any participation in the meeting. We see it very important to give shareholders the opportunity to submit questions to us or to ask questions if present here today. And so we'll endeavor to answer any that arise as we can.



As Chair of the Board and in accordance with the Articles of Association, I should preside as Chair of the meeting. On my left here, we have Agust Gudmundsson, our Chief Executive Officer; with our end, Ben Waldron, our Chief Financial Officer; and here beside me, Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman, who is our General Counsel and Company Secretary.