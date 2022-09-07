Half Year 2022 Bakkavor Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Simon Paul Burke - Bakkavor Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody. It's my pleasure to welcome you all here to the Bakkavor half year results presentation. Delight to see so many of you here this morning. And without further ado, I'm going to hand you over to Agust Gudmundsson, our Chief Exec.



Agust Gudmundsson - Bakkavor Group plc - Co-Founder, Chairman of Management Board, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Good to see you all. Thank you, Simon, and good morning again. So today, I will begin the presentation with a summary of our first half performance, before handing over to Ben, who will talk through the financials. I will then talk through our strategic and operational progress and conclude with our outlook for the year.



For those on the call, I'm now moving to Slide 5. In the first half of the year, the group delivered a robust performance against a challenging backdrop. The geopolitical environment has resulted in unprecedented cost pressures and supply chain disruption. We have worked hard to