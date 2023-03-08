Full Year 2022 Bakkavor Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Simon Paul Burke - Bakkavor Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



You know I'm the Chairman because I'm the only one in the room with a tie, I think. No, I've got one fellow traveler. Thank you. So you're all very welcome to our annual results presentation. And as I said, I'm Simon Burke, I'm the Chairman of Bakkavor.



It's my pleasure to introduce my colleagues and in particular, to introduce probably to some of you, Mike Edwards, who we were absolutely delighted became our CEO in November of last year; and Ben, who I think would be known to everyone in the room, who's our CFO.



I'm going to say very little mainly to draw your attention to the normal disclaimer about forward-looking statements that you will find there. And also just to say that we'll run through the presentation and then there'll be lots of time as much as you want, really for questions at the end. And likewise, those of us -- those of you who are joining us online will also be able to put questions to us as well. So we welcome questions from everybody.



And without further ado, I will hand over to Mike.