Mar 12, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Alvaro Serrano Saenz de Tejada - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Thank you very much, everyone for coming to this third session. Very happy to introduce Venkat, Group CEO of Barclays and it's a great timing because you've just obviously laid out your plans for the next 3 years.



Before we dive into the questions, we're going to have the usual polling question, if we put it up on screen. What do you think is needed to close a gap between the 0.5x trading multiple in the tangible book value: number 1, Barclays Group demonstrates it can reach over 12% RoTE in 2026; number two, at least GBP 10 billion capital return is paid out between '24 and '26 million; number three, U.K. trough in first half of '24 and growth thereafter is forecasted in the 3-year plan; number four, Investment Bank post profitability in line with the group by 2026; and number five, U.S. consumer bank post profitability in line with the group by 2026?



(Voting)



Alvaro Serrano Saenz de Tejada - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Lead Analyst



So keeping it pretty