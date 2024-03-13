Mar 13, 2024 / 01:58PM GMT

Mirza Faham Ali Baig - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



My name is Faham Baig. I'm the Global Tobacco Analyst at UBS, and I'm very pleased to welcome BAT's CEO, Tadeu Marroco, to this year's Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York today. Thank you for joining us.



Tadeu Luiz Marroco - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Executive Director



It's a pleasure.



Mirza Faham Ali Baig - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



The format of this session will be -- we'll begin with a brief introductory presentation by Tadeu, followed by questions from myself before we open it up for Q&A from the audience. You can enter your questions on the application. Tadeu, I'll hand it over to you.



Tadeu Luiz Marroco - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Executive Director



Thank you, Faham. So good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for inviting me here and had the opportunity to talk