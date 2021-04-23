BB Healthcare Trust PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the broadcast of the BB Healthcare Trust plc Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, and you'll be notified once they're ready for your review. I would also like to remind you, this presentation is being recorded. I'd like to hand you over to Randy Crawford, Chairman of BB Healthcare Trust plc. Good afternoon.



Randeep Grewal - BB Healthcare Trust plc - Chairman



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. It's just after 12 o'clock, and this is the appointed time for holding the Annual General Meeting of BB Healthcare Trust plc, convened by the notice to meeting of shareholders dated February 28, 2001. I'm the Chairman, and I'm joined today by other members of the Board, Paul Southgate, Professor Stebbing, Jose Dixon, and Professor