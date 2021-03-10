Full Year 2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Colin Godfrey - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - CEO of Tritax Management LLP



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation for the financial year ending December 2020. My name is Ian Brown, part of the Investor Relations team here at Tritax. I'm very pleased to be joined here today by Sir Richard Jewson, Chairman of Tritax Big Box; Colin Godfrey, CEO; and Frankie Whitehead, our Finance Director.



Before I hand over to Richard for some opening remarks, I will run you through some quick housekeeping points. So firstly, we are webcasting this live from our respective homes in line with government guidance. So I do hope you can see and hear us clearly. The team will run you through the results presentation. And thereafter, there will be an opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions. This session is being recorded, and a replay and the transcript will be made available on the Tritax Big Box website. And with that, I will hand over to Sir Richard.



