Tritax Big Box Reit PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Ian Brown - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everybody, and a very warm welcome to our first investor seminar focused on our development portfolio. And also to extend a very warm welcome to our audience in the room with us here in London. Welcome. Thank you for taking the time to join us.



I'm Ian Brown, I'm the Head of Investor Relations for Tritax. As many of you will know, not only are we the largest investor in U.K. logistics, but we also own and control the largest logistics-focused land portfolio capable of delivering 40 million square feet of high-quality logistics space and giving us the potential to more than double our contracted rent roll.



The purpose of this session is exploring that significant potential in more detail, demonstrating the progress that we are making and explaining why we are so excited about the future prospects of the business.



Before I hand over to Colin, a quick bit of housekeeping. This is being webcast live, and we have over 250 people on line with us. And after each section of the seminar, there will be an opportunity for