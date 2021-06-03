Jun 03, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Martin Moore - Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Martin Moore, Chairman of BMO Commercial Property Trust. And it's my pleasure to welcome you here to this virtual meeting about your company. Our managers and the Board are looking forward, really looking forward to the time when constraints are lifted, and we can meet our investors again in person.



In the meantime, though, we're fortunate that the wonders of technology enable us to get together like this. And Richard Kirby, our Fund Manager, to share a brief review of the company's activity during 2020, some early highlights from 2021, as well as some of his thoughts about the current market outlook.



In addition to this meeting today, we'll, of course, hold a formal AGM, but that will only be attended by three people, which is the minimum number required. It will be on June 17. So if you haven't voted yet, can I please encourage you to do so by the voting deadline. Thank you.



After we've heard from Richard in a moment, I'll be joining him on the screen for our Q&A session,