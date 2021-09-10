Bango PLC Corporate Presentation Transcript

Sep 10, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 10, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Paul Larbey

Bango plc - CEO

* Matt Garner

Bango plc - CFO

* Anil Malhotra

Bango plc - Co-Founder & CMO

* Rebecca Jamieson

Bango plc - Head of IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Marc Downes

Investor Meet Company - Moderator



=====================

Marc Downes - Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bango plc interim results investor presentation. (Event Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so.



These will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, and we'll send you an e-mail to notify you when they're ready for your review. I'd also like to remind you that this