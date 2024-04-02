Bank of Japan Adopts Flexible Policy Stance, Eyes Future Rate Hikes

The Bank of Japan (BOJ, Financial) has shifted its policy framework to a more flexible, data-dependent approach, moving away from its previous dovish forward guidance. This change comes after the BOJ ended its eight-year practice of negative interest rates, marking a significant pivot from its long-standing expansive monetary policy.

Despite the recent rate hike, the yen has experienced a decline of over 1% since the BOJ's policy adjustment. This movement suggests that markets anticipate further rate hikes may not occur in the immediate future. The BOJ has expressed its expectation to maintain accommodative financial conditions for the time being, yet it has made no firm commitment to keep interest rates at their current low levels. Instead, it has indicated that borrowing costs could remain low, contingent on economic and price conditions remaining stable.

Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking highlight that the bank has not set a specific timeline for future rate hikes, emphasizing that any decisions will be based on incoming data. This stance aligns the BOJ with other major central banks like the Federal Reserve, which have also adopted more discretionary approaches in response to inflationary pressures.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has mentioned that the bank is open to raising rates if trend inflation, currently below the 2% target, increases slightly. This statement underscores the importance of the BOJ's upcoming quarterly growth and inflation forecasts, which will include projections up to fiscal 2026 for the first time.

Although a rate hike next month seems unlikely, the new forecasts will shed light on the BOJ's outlook regarding the potential for trend inflation to reach 2%. A recent Reuters poll indicates that more than half of economists expect another rate hike from the BOJ this year, though likely not before the fourth quarter. Factors such as the weak yen and its impact on import costs could prompt further rate adjustments, with BOJ officials closely monitoring the currency's movements.

Analysts suggest that further rate hikes could occur from October to December, with some even considering the possibility of action in July, depending on inflation data and wage trends among smaller firms. The BOJ's cautious approach reflects its concern over rapid yen declines and the potential need for timely policy responses.

