Jun 15, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jun 15, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Dan Topping
B.P. Marsh & Partners plc - Chief Investment Officer
* John Newman
B.P. Marsh & Partners plc - Group Finance Director
* Simon Hudson
Tavistock Communications - IR
Unidentified Participant
Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the B.P, Marsh Partners plc full-year results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand you over to Chief Investment Officer, Dan Topping. Good morning, sir.
Dan Topping - B.P. Marsh & Partners plc - Chief Investment Officer
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. We're looking forward to presenting on our results and I think we'll move straight into the presentation and put it up on screen if we can.
Pleased to welcome you all, as I said, to our full-year results to
