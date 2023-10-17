Oct 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Dan Topping B.P. Marsh&Partners PLC-Chief Investment Officer



Morning all. I'm pleased to welcome you to the B.P. Marsh interim results to July 31, 2023, presentation. As usual, presenting on the interim results is myself, Dan Topping, Chief Investment Officer; and Jon Newman, our CFO. We're very pleased with these results. I would like to thank all the members of the B.P. Marsh team and the wider portfolio for their efforts in allowing us to achieve them.



The key highlights being set out from slide 3, net asset value increasing in the period, GBP203.5 million, an increase of GBP14 million or 7.3% over six months or GBP23.7 million or