Oct 18, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 18, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dan Topping
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chief Investment Officer
* Jon Newman
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Group Finance Director
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative
(Event Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question that's received during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so, and this will be available via investor meet company dashboard. Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll.
And I would now like to hand you over to the Executive Management team from B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC. Dan, Jon, good morning.
Dan Topping - B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Chief Investment Officer
Good morning, all. I'm pleased to welcome you to the B.P. Marsh interim results to the July 31, 2023, presentation. As usual,
Half Year 2024 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 18, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...