Sep 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

James Armstrong - Bluefield Partners LLP - Founder, Managing Partner, Director of Fund Management and Partner



Good morning, and welcome to the annual results for the Bluefield Solar Income Fund for the period ending June 2023, and thank you, everyone, for joining James Armstrong and Neil Wood from Bluefield Partners presenting Investment Adviser to the Bluefield Solar Income Fund. The presentation should take no more than about 30 minutes. We are delighted to announce record results of Bluefield Solar, which are the best in the company's 10-year history and have highlighted the core strengths of the business. To counter these results the company's share price is at a significant discount to NAV.



However, we hope that we can demonstrate during this presentation and obviously through the detailed analysis of the results, how durable these returns are and how fundamentally robust the company is going forward. For the purpose of this presentation, we're going to skip over the introduction slides and go straight to Page #6. So from my introductory remarks, there are 5 key areas that have driven