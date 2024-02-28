Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

James Armstrong - Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited - Founder and Managing Partner



Good morning and welcome to Bluefield Solar's interim results for the period ending December 2023. James Armstrong and Neil Wood here from Bluefield Partners Investment Adviser to the fund. And we're going to go to page 6 for the introductory remarks.



We are at the halfway point for the company in the interims, and we're heading for another strong set of results based on the five pillars that we've spoken about before: defensive capital structure and debt strategy, highly effective power sale strategy, active management providing an end-to-end solution, a proprietary pipeline, and capital discipline, all contributing to the continued outperformance of the fund on a NAV earnings and covered dividend basis.



However, the period under review and also beyond this period has been dominated by the discount to NAV and how a company like Bluefield Solar with such a highly successful model can address the short-term challenge of the discount to net asset value, whilst ensuring that we keep in place the key