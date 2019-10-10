Half Year 2020 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 10, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Johnson - N Brown Group plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Everyone get settled. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for coming to our half year results presentation for the 6 months ending 31st of August 2019.



Today, I'm joined by Craig Lovelace, our CFO, who you all know well. And I'm delighted to be here today to update you on the progress we have made in the first 6 months of our new strategy. We're building great foundations, and we have a significant opportunity as a customer-centric fashion retailer.



The running order this morning is, first, I'll run you through the highlights of the half. Following this, Craig will walk you through the financial performance in detail. I'll then provide a review of the half and update you on the good progress we are making with our new strategy.



So I'm pleased with the progress we've made in the first 6 months. There's a lot of activity going on in our business, which I'll talk to you about in more detail shortly. As a result of the new strategy, we have seen digital growth of 5% in our 4 womenswear