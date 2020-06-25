Full Year 2020 N Brown Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the N Brown Full Year Results Conference Call. My name is Kelly, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Steve Johnson, CEO of N Brown. Steve, please go ahead.



Stephen Johnson - N Brown Group plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our FY '20 results and Q1 trading update conference call. I hope you are all safe and well and adapting to the circumstances as a consequence to COVID-19.



I'm joined by Craig Lovelace, our CFO; and Rachel Izzard, our incoming CFO, who I'd like to welcome to N Brown. As this will be Craig's last results presentation with us, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Craig for his contribution over the past 5 years at N Brown, and we wish him every success in the future.



I hope you've been able to watch the webcast of our presentation. But before we go into Q&A, I'd like to give a brief overview of the year and Q1 and also give you the highlights of our refreshed strategy.



So turning